‘Dispersal order’ in place after multiple reports of anti-social behaviour in Eastbourne town centre

A dispersal order has been put in place in the town centre this week after a number of reports of anti-social behviour.

The order gives officers the power to disperse those acting in an ‘anti-social manner’. It started on Tuesday (December 5) and will last until 7.15am tomorrow morning (Thursday).

It is hoped, according to police, this is a way to help prevent anti-social incidents.

A spokesperson for Eastbourne Police said, “A dispersal order has been put in place to target anti-social behaviour in Eastbourne town centre.

“This gives officers the power to disperse those acting in an anti-social manner. If you have any information on this contact 101 or in an emergency 999.”

The Herald has asked the police why it has been put in place at these specific times, but was told it was due to a ‘number of reports of anti-social behaviour recently in this area’.