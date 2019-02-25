Disgusted Eastbourne resident photographs ‘filthy’ town centre

A disgusted Eastbourne resident says the town centre is going downhill – “despite” the multi-million pound investment of The Beacon shopping centre. Ben Atherton sent the Herald a number of photos of graffiti scrawled in Terminus Road, and a bench “ripped up from the ground”. He said, “Shop windows are being constantly smashed. Bin bags left on top of bins being ripped apart by seagulls. Cigarette ends in every crevice. Seaside stinks of cannabis. Police not to be seen anywhere. No street cleaners anywhere to be seen just a noisy machine sweeping through at 6am every morning waking everyone up in a quarter mile radius. Such a shame. What has happened to our lovely town?”