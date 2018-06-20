Director calling for extras for Eastbourne-based film

An award-winning director is calling for extras to appear in his movie – which is filming in and around Eastbourne.

Howard J Ford wants background extras to appear in his children’s film, Adventure Boyz, writes Isabelle Barker.

Director Howard J. Ford (centre) with Angela Dixon and Jon Campling

The film is about exploring the real world, instead of being glued to technology.

It will mostly be set in locations around Eastbourne and Brighton.

The shoot kicks off this Saturday (June 23) with a racing scene at Arlington Stadium, Hailsham.

Howard is calling upon anyone who would like to act as part of the crowd watching the speedway races.

Doors will open for extras at 4.30pm and filming will run from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Other key locations in the film include Eastbourne College and St Andrews School.

Eastbourne’s Jon Campling, who appeared as a Death Eater in the Harry Potter films, will be acting in Saturday’s shoot.

Howard said, “I am very keen to shoot a movie in the wonderful locations we have here in the South East, that my boys and many children of all ages can watch and be proud of.”

His film, Never Let Go, won best Independent Feature of 2016 at The National Film Awards.

It is available on Netflix and Amazon.