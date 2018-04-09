Diamond wedding couple share secret to long and happy marriage

An Eastbourne couple have celebrated 60 happy years of marriage.

Ken and Vi Robinson met at a talent contest. Vi was going to compete in the talent show and Ken was the MC.

Vi said, “I had to give him my name and I thought he was a bit cheeky because he said ‘Is that all you can give me?’.”

The couple married and went on to have two sons.

The family has grown over the years and they are now grandparents to four.

One son and his family is based in Clevedon, Somerset, and the other now lives in Canada. Ken and Vi are pictured here on a trip to Canada in 2013.

Vi told the Herald about their 60 years together.

She said, “There have been ups and downs as in any marriage, but we have fought our way through together.

“One especially difficult time was when our mortgage doubled overnight with a massive interest rate rise.”

Ken worked as an engineer for the coal board and was also a barman, pulling pints in the local pub each evening.

Vi was able to go to college as a mature student and study for a teaching degree while Ken was working.

The couple didn’t move to Eastbourne until 2002.

They joined several clubs when they moved to the area to help them settle and make friends in the town.

They joined the local lunch club and took it over with Tracy Smith, when the cooks retired.

They are both still get their lunch cooked once a week.

Ken joined The Seniors Club in Cornfield Road.

He is still a member today and enjoys taking part in short mat bowls.

Vi loves to sing and joined Wannock Singers when she moved to Eastbourne.

She sang in the choir for 16 years until it closed earlier this year.

She now sings with Voices and Accord.

When asked the secret of a long and happy marriage, Vi shared her wisdom.

She said their clubs and activities had helped to keep them active and allowed them to enjoy their individual hobbies.

She said, “The recipe for a happy is marriage is, I think, that both partners have their own activities and interests as well as doing things together.

“I think that is essential.”