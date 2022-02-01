Dial 999 immediately if you see this missing Eastbourne boy

Eleven-year-old Alfie was last seen in Macmillan Drive shortly after 5pm today.

Police have said they are 'extremely concerned' for his welfare and have asked members of the public to dial 999 immediately if they see him.

In an urgent appeal on social media, a spokesman for Sussex Police said: "We are extremely concerned for missing Alfie, 11, who was last seen in Macmillan Drive Eastbourne at about 5.15pm on Tuesday (February 1).

Alfie is 5’1”, of slight build with short blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, light blue jogging bottoms and black wellies

