DGH wards to close

Two wards at the DGH will close soon to make way for a state of the art urology investigation unit.

Hailsham 2 and 3 wards are to shut in the coming weeks and staff are being consulted about the changes.

They could be deployed to other positions within the trust.

Hailsham 3 is currently used for patients recovering from surgery and Hailsham 2 has, in recent years, been used as an escalation ward to take in patients during the busy winter period.

But health bosses say that with the advancement of surgical techniques, more and more surgery is undertaken as a day case procedure which reduces the need for as many surgical beds and therefore specific wards.

The two wards will close and the area they occupy will be redeveloped to locate all urology services at Eastbourne DGH and develop what hospital bosses say will be a “modern, fit for purpose, urology investigation unit.

Steve Garnett, a consultant urologist and clinical lead for urology, said, “The new urology area will increase capacity to meet increasing demand and improve the environment for patients.

“Eastbourne DGH is the regional centre for pelvic cancer, incontinence and reconstructive surgery and offers patients from across the region an enhanced pathway for renal and ureteric stones.

“This is an exciting opportunity to develop our surgical services at Eastbourne DGH with work anticipated to be completed this autumn.”

Hopsital chiefs say that before the redevelopment can start, fire compartmentalisation walls are to be installed in Hailsham 3 ward which requires the ward to temporarily relocate into Hailsham 2 ward, which until recently was being used as a winter escalation ward.

A hospital spokesperson said, “This development will double the capacity of the urology investigation unit enabling many more patients to be treated from the current 7,000 a year.

“Clinical rooms will increase from five to 10.

“The unit will be able to offer one stop clinics providing patients with a number of investigations preventing repeat visits and speeding up diagnosis.

“Staff on these two wards are currently being consulted about these changes and will be offered positions within the trust.”

