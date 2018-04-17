Devastated owners’ search for missing Eastbourne puppy

Owners are becoming increasingly worried for an Eastbourne puppy who has been missing for more than a day.

Eight-month-old Nika was last seen at 10am yesterday morning (Monday), by Bannatyne gym and the Golden Jubilee Way.

Nika (left) has been missing since Monday

Her owners say she is very friendly but nervous, and are offering a £500 reward for anyone who finds her.

Chloe Reader said, “We are all over the place.

“But it’s unbelievable the amount of help we’ve got, it’s really unexpected.

“We’ve had a lot of help from strangers and friends.

Nika

“I’ve had a lot of messages, people have been searching and calling around and putting up posters.”

Chloe said the young Rottweiler, a rescue from Romania, went missing during her walk around Shinewater Lake, near Pigs Lane, at about 8am.

She said, “She was walking with my dad the same walk they do every day.”

Chloe said a cyclist went past and Nika chased after them and the cyclist did not stop – and the puppy was off.

The owner, who has been looking for her beloved pet non-stop since, said, “She’s really friendly but she is very shy and scared of everything!

“If you see her please do not chase her simply get low to the ground and see if she comes to you.

“If she does go another direction DO NOT CHASE just report sighting so we can come out! Thank you everyone.”

Nika is wearing a bright red collar with a tag on and has been microchipped.

If you see her call Graham on 07796273228 or Chloe on 07493095103.