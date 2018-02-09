Dentists’ chairs condemned at DGH prompts refurbishment

The Maxillo Facial and Orthodontic department at Eastbourne DGH is undergoing a major refurbishment after dentists’ chairs were condemned for being unsafe.

The work includes a total refurb of four clinical treatment rooms and the installation of new equipment including dental examination chairs and operating lights.

The £125,000 refurbishment is being substantially funded by the Friends of Eastbourne Hospital with a donation of £102,000.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of March so some clinics will take place in another part of the hospital with a number of appointments being temporarily moved to the Conquest in Hastings.

Consultant Mike Williams said, “This is a significant and welcome donation from the Friends of Eastbourne Hospital for which we are very grateful. It will help to totally transform the department at Eastbourne and improve the patient experience.

“While this refurbishment work is underway we would apologise for any disruption and inconvenience caused to our patients.”

Friends chairman Harry Walmsley said, “It will help to provide patients with a new environment for their treatment.

“My thanks to the generosity of all those people who have donated money to make this possible.”