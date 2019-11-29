Demolition of Eastbourne’s fire damaged Claremont Hotel has been delayed

Plans to knock down parts of the fire damaged seafront hotel are back up for discussion after the owners have been advised to seek further conservation advice on the listed building.

The demolition work at the Claremont Hotel was due to start on Monday (December 2) after a partial collapse of the building on Wednesday afternoon. However, this will not go ahead as planned, so the owners can seek further specialist engineering advice.

The Recovery Coordinating Group, chaired by Eastbourne Borough Council, met today (Friday, November 29) and has released this statement,

“The multi-agency group meeting also included Sussex Police, East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service, East Sussex County Council and East Sussex Building Control Partnership along with a number of council officers involved in the recovery process.

“The owners of the Claremont Hotel, Daish’s Holidays, has been advised to seek further specialist engineering advice on the Grade II* listed building prior to any decision on demolition being taken.

“An update on these discussions will be issued on Monday.

“The council is working closely with the owners of the hotel and is very appreciative of the professionalism and diligence of the Daish’s Holidays team at this difficult time.

“A street cleansing team from Environment First, the council’s in-house waste and recycling operation, is today cleaning areas outside of the safety cordon, including the frontage of private properties in the area.

“The owners of the hotel are also in the process of contacting specialist clearance firms about the area within the cordon, in front of the hotel.

“The Recovery Coordinating Group will continue to meet regularly and continue to issue information updates to the media.

“Finally, it is important to say that despite the deeply regrettable and sad events of last Friday, Eastbourne remains open for business and while a very small area of the seafront is temporarily inaccessible, the rest of the town remains as vibrant and popular and welcoming as ever.”