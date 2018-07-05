Demolition begins ahead of new homes being built in Eastbourne

Four council properties, blighted by subsidence, are being demolished this week to make way for new affordable homes.

The houses in Northbourne Road in Eastbourne have been empty for a number of years and planning permission was recently granted for Eastbourne council, through its new development company, Aspiration Homes, to redevelop the site.

It is the development company’s first project and is expected to be a 12-month build time.

The houses will be replaced with 12 new one and two bedroom flats at a cost of £2.2 million. Aspiration Homes is jointly owned and managed by Eastbourne and Lewes councils.

The primary purpose of AH is to identify property development opportunities and make quick decisions to progress them at a swift, sensible pace.

The contractor is Westridge Construction Ltd.

The council’s housing lead member Alan Shuttleworth said he was delighted Aspiration Homes had moved from the drawing board and into reality.

“We wanted a development arm that would allow us to move quickly when opportunities presented themselves,” he said.

“The row of four properties in Northbourne Road will be a great first project for AH and I am excited about the prospect of new affordable homes in this part of town.”