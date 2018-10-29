Demand for funding to fix Eastbourne’s potholes following Budget 2018 pledge

Stephen Lloyd is calling for Eastbourne to receive a chunk of the additional funding to tackle potholes announced in today’s Budget (October 29).

The Eastbourne and Willingdon MP says he is ‘determined’ to see the town urgently receives some of the £420m pledged by Chancellor Phillip Hammond MP to fix the country’s roads.

Teams from East Sussex Highways fixing a pothole in Church St. Willingdon, photo by Mark Dimmock

Mr Lloyd said, “I welcome the commitment from the Chancellor to pledge an extra £420m to fix our pothole-ridden roads around the country.

“I’ve lobbied the Department of Transport and the County Council about the shocking state of our roads for a long time.”

Meet the team working to fill Eastbourne’s potholes

He continued, “As a result of today’s announcement, I have immediately written to the Secretary of State for Transport, and the Chancellor, asking for precise details about how we can access these funds as soon as possible.

“We all know just how bad some of our roads are, so I’m determined to ensure we get the money before it’s too late.”

