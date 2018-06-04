Delays predicted as work on Seaside sewer continues

Work on repairing a collapsed sewer in Eastbourne is continuing this week with motorists being warned of delays in the coming days.

There were long tailbacks on Thursday and temporary traffic lights outside St Andrew’s Church in Seaside at the junction with Southbourne Road when the sewer initially collapsed.

The lights and work were suspended over the weekend but contractors were due back on site again today (Monday).

Southern Water is carrying out the work, which is expected to last until June 13.