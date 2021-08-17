Police sweeps carried out in Eastbourne

Eastbourne Police said on social media that officers searched areas including Gildridge Park and Sovereign Park/Skate Park to look for potential weapons and discarded items.

Officers also spoke to young people about the risks of knife crime, sharing real-life stories of how young lives have been impacted by knife possession.

The post said, “We all have a part to play in tackling knife crime and we encourage anyone with information or concerns to report it to us so we can take action.”

Photo from Eastbourne Police SUS-210817-114230001

As well as days like this, Sussex Police officers also visit schools and local communities, work with Border Force to prevent knives from being imported, ensure local businesses are aware of knife policies, and works to target offenders.

If you are under 18 and ever feel worried about becoming a victim of knife crime you should talk with your parent/carer, call Childline 0800 1111 or go online.

If you are a parent/carer and you are concerned someone you care for is involved with knife crime, try to talk with them or seek advice from Family Lives on 0808 800 22 22.

You can also contact Sussex Police on 101 to speak with your local neighbourhood policing team. In an emergency always call 999.