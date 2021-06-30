Former Herstmonceux vehicle technician among new police recruits

The new recruits were formally sworn in as police officers on June 29 at a covid-safe ceremony.

Twelve of them have joined through the three-year Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship and thirteen through the two-year Detective Constable Degree Holder Entry Programme.

The new officers will now spend nine weeks training at the county police HQ in Lewes before joining dedicated coaching units in police stations countywide.

Callum Bamford. Photo from Sussex Police. SUS-210630-164419001

Among the new recruits was Callum Bamford from Herstmonceux.

Callum used to work as a vehicle technician before deciding to move into the police.

He said, “I’m really looking forward to the social rewards of policing. I want to make a major impact in my local community and I want to work towards changing perceptions of policing.

“I also hope to progress to the rank of sergeant as soon as I’m able.”

Assistant chief constable Jayne Dando said, “It is a real pleasure to welcome these new recruits to Sussex Police. I had the chance to introduce myself in my formal welcome earlier this week and it was wonderful to get to know some of the new people joining the Sussex Police family.

“Policing is a career like no other, full of challenge, enjoyment and incredible job satisfaction, and I am delighted that they have chosen to pursue this career with us.

“I’m confident that each of them will bring valuable insight, experience and skill to our teams and help us deliver on our priorities to protect communities, catch criminals and deliver an outstanding service.”

Police and crime commissioner Katy Bourne said, “It was clear from meeting the 25 new officers in person today, that they have all joined the force for the right reasons. They are enthusiastic, forward-thinking and eager to make a positive difference to our communities.

“I’m pleased that they will soon be out patrolling our streets and keeping Sussex safer.

“I applaud the senior officers who have worked so hard over the last 16 months finding new ways to meet recruitment and training targets.