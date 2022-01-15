Deer dies after collision with motorcycle in East Sussex

A deer died after a collision on an East Sussex roundabout on Friday afternoon (January 14).

By Sam Morton
Saturday, 15th January 2022, 10:28 am
Updated Saturday, 15th January 2022, 10:30 am

Sussex Police confirmed offices were called to a crash at the Little Horsted roundabout, between Isfield and Uckfield, just before 4.20pm.

The collision involved a motorcyclist and deer, police said.

Police said the deer sadly died. The motorcyclist was uninjured and 'arranged own recovery'.

Sussex Police confirmed offices were called to a crash at the Little Horsted roundabout

Another collision has been reported in Isfield this morning (Saturday, January 15). Bradfords Lane is partially blocked following a collision between two vehicles. Traffic is said to be coping well.

Have you read?: Police incident on railway and two crashes reported in Sussex

Met Office issues yellow weather warning for Sussex

Missing teenager could be in Sussex, according to police

East SussexSussex PolicePoliceUckfieldSussex