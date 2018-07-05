Decision on Eastbourne lap-dancing club licence due next week

Plans to open a lap-dancing club in Eastbourne are set to be discussed by councillors next week.

An application to open an as-yet-unnamed lap-dancing club above the Embassy nightclub in Pevensey Road is set to go before Eastbourne Borough Council’s licensing sub-committee on Monday (July 9).

The application – put forward by F Forte Developments Ltd – seeks a licence to use the club as a ‘sexual entertainment venue’, with the performance of exotic dancing from 10pm to 4am Monday to Saturday and until 3am on Sundays and bank holidays.

Eastbourne council previously granted the venue planning permission last year.

If granted the licence, the self-contained club would be the only such venue in the town.

Objections to the application have been raised by the Eastbourne Town Centre Neighbourhood Panel, which argues the area is ‘not suitable’ for such a licensed venue.

In a letter to the committee, a spokesman for the group said: “On behalf of the Town Centre Neighbourhood Panel I wish to object to the granting of a sex establishment venue licence for the above named premises.

“This location is in the heart of the town centre and is therefore highly visible. It is not appropriate to site a sex entertainment venue in this location which is so close to: Terminus Road, the main retail street in Eastbourne; our major tourist area; tourist accommodation; [and] residential properties.”

Sussex Police raised no objections to the proposal after owners agreed to impose a strict code-of-conduct for customers, management and performers.

Among a range of other conditions, the code-of-conduct prohibits full-nudity within the club and requires owners to provide security staff at all times.

No other objections have been raised in connection to the application.