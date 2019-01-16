Decision due on car showroom in Cross Levels Way

Plans to build a car showroom and two restaurants on a narrow strip of land along a busy Eastbourne road look set to be refused next week.

Council officers are recommending an outline plan to build two eateries, the showroom and a new access road on land at Cross Levels Way be thrown out at a meeting on Tuesday night.

Cross Levels Way SUS-180207-170531001

The scheme would also mean relocating the popular cycle path, which runs from one end of Cross Levels Way to the other.

A council spokesperson said there had been a number of objections to the application and said the site was currently a green buffers between the road and the hospital.

In addition, any buildings or hardstanding on the site would reduce the drainage capacity on the site and would flood neighbouring areas as well as the site itself.

A spokesperson said, “Insufficient justification has been provided to demonstrate that the development could not be located within existing district or local shopping centres or that the development would not result in a negative impact upon the viability and vitality of these areas.”

The planning meeting is at the Town Hall in Grove Road on Tuesday night at 6pm.