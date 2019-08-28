Decision delayed on an 85-bed Eastbourne care home

Planners have deferred a decision on proposals to build an 85-bed care home in Eastbourne, as councillors ask developers to rethink their plans, writes the Local Democracy Reporter.

On Tuesday (August 27), Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning committee considered an application to demolish a property at 282 Kings Drive and build an 85-bedroom care home in its place.

Despite some support from its members, the committee decided to defer making a decision and direct council officers to negotiate changes to the scheme, to address concerns over its size and scale.

Before making its decision the committee heard representations on behalf of the applicant from planning agent Alison Knight and representations against from ward councillor Tony Freebody (Con, Ratton) and local resident Richard Thomas.

Mr Thomas, who spoke on behalf of the Kings Drive Scrutiny Group, said: “Our primary objections are as follows: the size of the building and its effect on the local environment; traffic safety and parking issues; and the loss of trees and wildlife habitat.

“We consider that the site is overdeveloped. A development is not appropriate of this scale as the planned area of the building consumes a greater proportion of the site than any neighbouring properties.

Mr Thomas also raised concerns about the proposed care home sticking out further than the other buildings in the surrounding area and said its height and scale would ‘dominate its surroundings’.

He argued that the proposal would go against Eastbourne planning policy as a result, although this view was disputed by council officers.

Mr Thomas’ views were also disputed by Ms Knight, who argued the building would be of a smaller size around its nearest neighbouring properties and would be designed to remove overlooking.

However, similar concerns were raised by Cllr Freebody, who also described the building as ‘an overdevelopment’ and criticised its size.

Several committee members shared concerns over the size and design of the building, as well as the proposed parking arrangements and traffic.

In light of some of these concerns Cllr Peter Diplock (Lib Dem, Old Town) argued in favour of deferring the scheme and directing council officers to negotiate changes to the overall design.

He said, “I would just like to echo comments from my colleagues on the committee here. I agree with all of them. I think we are all in favour of modern, purpose-built care home facilities in our town.

“I think in this particular case the location is probably the right location, but as we have discussed, and are perhaps coming to a consensus on, perhaps 85 rooms is too many for the site.

“Given its proximity to the road, given the sloping site, which there are some unanswered questions and the proximity to the [property] next door.

“I wonder if we are moving to a position where we can ask for it to go back to officers for negotiation with the applicant to see what can be done.”

These concerns, however, were not shared by committee chairman Jim Murray (Lib Dem, Hampden Park).

He said, “This one is another large development, which I think has been very considerately thought out.

“We have got a full design package here. I think it fits perfectly in with the street scene [and] I don’t have any problems with it at all.

“As far as I am concerned it has ticked all of the boxes and I would be happy with it.”

Cllr Murray also said he felt the parking arrangements would be ‘more than enough’ and highlighted the environmentally-friendly aspects of the scheme.

Other committee members, meanwhile, expressed a desire to bring more care home provision to the town.

Despite these views, the committee voted four to three to defer the scheme asking council planners to negotiate changes to bring the home back from the road and reduce the overall number of beds.

This was described as ‘the smallest building that would be viable’ by planning officers.

Speaking after the meeting, the decision was welcomed by Cllr Freebody. He said: “This is absolutely the right decision. I am pleased the committee listened to our views and have deferred, and I thank local residents for making their feelings known so eloquently.

“This was a huge overdevelopment in my view and it does not attempt to harmonise with the local environment. The plans would have had a negative impact on neighbouring houses by overshadowing them.

“My view is it should go back to the drawing board for this scheme and everyone is now waiting with interest any new proposal that mitigates any overdevelopment.”

For further details see application reference 181178 on the Eastbourne Borough Council planning website.