Death of motorcyclist, 68, after collision in Seaford

The motorcyclist involved in a Seaford collision on Friday (September 28) has sadly died of his injuries.

Officers were called to the A259 at the junction with Marine Parade at 12.20pm to reports of a collision between a silver Toyota Prius and a blue Suzuki motorbike.

The motorcyclist, a 68-year-old man from Seaford, was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton where he later died. Next of kin have been informed.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage of the incident should report it to Sussex Police either online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Carousel.