Death of 105-year-old Eastbourne man

One of Eastbourne’s oldest residents. Alfred Tapsell, known as Tom, has passed away at the age of 105.

Tom lived at Camelot Retirement Home in Meads and is pictured above on his birthday last October when he received a card from the Queen.

His daughter Marion lives in France, and he sadly lost his wife Stella before moving into the home in 2013.

According to staff at the home, Tom did exercises every morning and enjoyed sitting in the garden and complimenting the ladies.

He also joins in with all the activities, including interactive games, quizzes and exercises.