Date announced for closure of seven libraries

The county council has given a date for when the seven libraries will close.

Langney, Mayfield, Ore, Pevensey Bay, Polegate, Ringmer, and Willingdon libraries will be closed after Saturday, May 5.

Save Ore Library demonstration. Photo by Roberts Photographic

The mobile library service will also stop on this day, as well as financial support for Northiam Village Library.

This comes after a number of community campaigns to save the treasured public facilities were unsuccessful, with East Sussex County Council taking what it called the ‘difficult decision’ at the start of the month.

A spokesperson said, “We recognise how much people value well-regarded local services.

“More than 86 per cent of all East Sussex residents will be within a 20 minute journey time to a library by public transport and more than 99 per cent within a 20 minute journey by car.

Save Polegate Library protest walk (Photo by Jon Rigby)

“We will still provide a network of 17 libraries to serve East Sussex residents. Our eLibrary enables customers to reserve and renew books to collect from a library, as well as downloading eBooks, eAudiobooks and eMagazines.”

They added that the county council also runs a free home library service for people who cannot easily use a library due to disability or frailty, or are caring for someone who cannot be left.

And new library services will be available to families with young children in Shinewater and East Hastings Children’s Centres, aimed at recognising the greater needs within the communities of Langney and Ore.

There will also reportedly be new services for children and young people, including trials of term-time homework clubs for nine to 13 year olds and study clubs for older students during exam revision periods.

The county council will also be offering a range of new free and paid services to local schools. All schools in East Sussex will be able to use a free Teachers’ Library Membership, to borrow materials to use in the classroom.

To read more about the Libraries Strategy please click here.

And to read more on the library closures, click here or here.