Dara Ó Briain disturbed by fan in dressing room of Eastbourne show

Dara Ó Briain was disturbed in his Eastbourne dressing room by a fan trying to get a selfie.

The Irish comedian was performing a stand-up show at the newly-refurbished Congress Theatre on Thursday evening (March 28).

But Ó Briain said he was in his dressing room after the show when a “guy from Dublin who blagged his way in” tried to take a photo with the comedian when he was just in his underwear.

The Mock the Week host said on Twitter, “And a big hello the guy from Dublin who blagged his way into my dressing room in Eastbourne tonight, while I was in my pants, in order to get a selfie; and is probably telling somebody somewhere right now how I’m actually a lot less friendly off-stage.”

He told a Twitter commenter the man, who was a “plumber from Eastbourne” walked in on him as he was changing after the show.

The comedian also remarked of the shiny new Congress, “I want a scale replica of this theatre, built to the same scale.”

He was in Eastbourne for one night only as part of his extended Voice Of Reason tour.