Dangerous Polegate drug-driver jailed for three years following crash

A 33-year-old man who caused serious injury by dangerous driving to a seven-year-old boy when he crashed his BMW car on the A259 Marsh Road at Hooe, near Battle, was also driving under the influence of a drug in his system, a byproduct of cocaine, a Class A controlled drug.

Shane Taylor, unemployed, from Levett Avenue, Polegate, appeared before Hove Crown Court on Wednesday (February 13) and pleaded guilty to both offences. He was jailed for three years.

Taylor was also disqualified from driving for 51 months - the ban to begin on his release from prison - and ordered to take an extended driving test before re-applying for a licence.

The crash occurred shortly before 2.45pm on Friday, March 30, last year as Taylor’s BMW 5-series car was westbound on the A259 between its junctions with Green Lane and the B2095 Top Road, Hooe. It left the carriageway and collided with roadside trees and signs.

The child involved, a rear seat passenger, cannot be identified for legal reasons. He sustained serious, life-changing head injuries. However, he is understood to be making good progress.

A 26-year-old woman who was the front-seat passenger suffered multiple injuries in the crash. Both she and the child were treated at King’s College Hospital, London.

Taylor himself was also badly hurt. He was treated at the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, for serious head injuries and fractured limbs. The incident led to the A259 being closed to traffic for five hours.

Following Taylor’s sentencing, PC Doug Park, of Sussex Police’s serious collisions investigation unit, said: “Sadly, this case underlines what can happen when driving at speed in adverse weather conditions after having consumed an illegal drug.

“All the car’s occupants were badly injured and it was only by sheer luck that no-one died and no other motorists were involved.”