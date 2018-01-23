Cygnets saved from aggressive dad

East Sussex Wildlife Rescue and Ambulance Service stepped in to remove four cygnets from Decoy Pond at Hampden park after receiving concerned calls from the public over their welfare.

WRAS rescuers made regular visits to the pond to check on the cygnets after reports that their parents were being aggressive to them and chasing them away.

Cygnet Rescue 1 SUS-180117-103347001

Trevor Weeks, from WRAS, said: “This behaviour is normal for most wildlife, once their young are old enough to leave home they will be encouraged to leave by their parents. If they hang around for too long the parents will start pushing them away and getting aggressive.

“However, at park ponds where birds are fed, young are often reluctant to leave as the food is so plentiful.

“This then creates a problem between the cygnets and their parents leading to some amazing displays of aggression.

“It is illegal to catch most wildlife and relocate them so WRAS can only step in once it is justified to do so after the cygnets have been given adequate chance to leave home and their health is becoming detrimentally effected by the situation.”

Chris Riddington said: “The dad’s behaviour was becoming excessively aggressive and we were getting a repeat pattern of the cygnets being trapped in the inlet stream with their dad refusing to let them onto the pond, preventing them from having access to food in the lake and putting them at risk of being attacked by dogs which frequently jump and swim in the stream.

“The health of the cygnets was starting to suffer. As a result we decided to intervene.

“We removed three out of the four remaining cygnets. The remaining cygnet seemed to be standing up to dad and giving as good as he gets. However, we continued to monitor him.”

The three cygnets were taken to WRAS’s Hospital at Whitesmith to undergo a health check.

WRAS sought advice from the Swan Sanctuary as to whether they are fit and suitable to be released at Princes Park to join a nearby non-territorial flock of swans.

Trevor Weeks added: “Chris went back to check on how the remaining cygnet was coping on his own with the parents.

“Unfortunately the cygnet was struggling against Dad’s undivided attention and being pushed up onto the road, so Chris had no choice but to step in.

“After a check-over the cygnet was found to be in better health than the other three and as a result has been relocated to Princes Park Eastbourne with the non-territorial flock this week.”

WRAS was established as a voluntary group in 1996. The organisation was set up in order to provide a front-line rescue service for wildlife casualties.

