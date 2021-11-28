Cyclist taken to hospital following Eastbourne collision

A cyclist has been taken to hospital following a collision in Eastbourne.

Police said the collision, which also involved a vehicle, happened at the junction of Beachy Head Road and Carlisle Road last night (Saturday, November 27).

The road is now clear, according to police.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “We are also appealing for the member of public that kindly provided their jacket to keep the cyclist warm.

“If this was you, thank you. Also, we have your coat.