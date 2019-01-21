Cyclist injured in Eastbourne hit-and-run

Police are seeking witnesses after a hit-and-run in Eastbourne.

A cyclist was taken to hospital after the incident at about 6.50am on Sunday (January 20).

According to Sussex Police, the victim, a 30-year-old local woman, was cycling west along Langney Road when she was struck from behind by a silver car which had just emerged from Pevensey Road.

The vehicle – make and model unknown – failed to stop at the scene, police said.

The cyclist suffered minor injuries and was taken to Conquest Hospital in St Leonards for treatment.

Police are appealing for the driver of the vehicle, or anyone who saw what happened, to call 101 or email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 222 of 20/01.