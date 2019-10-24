Cuckmere Haven flooding forces business to close

An entire business premises is underwater after being flooded by the River Cuckmere.

Buzz Active’s building in Exceat is swamped in six inches of river water, forcing it to stop its paddle sports until further notice.

Buzz Active general manager Richard Wilson at their flooded premises at Exceat (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-191024-105957008

General manager Richard Wilson said the situation has never been so bad, and he believes it is because the river hasn’t been dredged by the Environment Agency for a number of years.

He said, “We couldn’t continue to operate so we have shut down there until further notice.

“We can’t do anything. We are losing business, we had a reasonable half term built up.

“We use the Cuckmere because it’s a beautiful place. The Eastbourne site we use is Princes Park which is not quite the same.

“It’s going to have an impact for us. We don’t know when it’s going to be fixed. We are going to have a full rip out and replace.”

The building at Seven Sisters Country Park has been flooded for the last three weeks now.

Mr Wilson said, “The water’s got nowhere to go. Heavy rain can’t escape.

“The only thing that will solve it is clearing the river.

He added, “I’ve been here for four years and I have only seen the water rise by a few inches.

“But my colleagues say they have never seen it this bad.”

The Cuckmere Valley Canoe Club has also been affected as they cannot access their equipment which is stored there.

The Environment Agency has been contacted for comment.