Crowds attend tree planting in memory of much-loved Eastbourne councillor
Crowds of people turned out on Saturday (February 23) to pay their respects to the well-loved former councillor Beryl Healy with the planting of a memorial tree.
The tree, paid for by public donations, was planted on Seaside Recreation Ground.
Lib Dem councillors Steve Wallis, Margaret Bannister, David Tutt and Steve Holt, as well as MP Stephen Lloyd, attended the event
The memorial plaque next to the tree
Plenty of people turned out to pay their respects to Beryl Healy
The crowds took a moment to remember Beryl
