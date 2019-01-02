Cross Levels Way to close for roadworks

Cross Levels Way in Eastbourne is set to close for roadworks next week.

The busy road will be closed on Wednesday (January 9) for two nights to finish off repairs on Broadwater Roundabout which started back in November.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Highways said, “Unfortunately, the work took longer than expected to complete due to poor weather conditions.”

The road will be closed to through traffic from 8pm-6am on these days.

Contractors will be working on the roundabout in sections to allow access to the businesses on Broadwater Way.

