Crohn’s sufferer from Eastbourne to run London race for charity close to his heart

A Crohn’s sufferer from Eastbourne is taking part in a charity run to raise money for the charity that has helped him.

Matt Bastin has had Crohn’s disease for more than 20 years and will be running the Vitality London 10,000 in may to raise funds for Crohn’s and Colitis UK

Matt said, “I had ups and downs for the first 15 years until seven years ago when I got very ill and ended up in St Thomas’s hospital in London for five weeks after having to have part of my bowel removed.

“I’m now very lucky that I am now on a biological drug called humira and some others chucked into the mix.

“Thankfully due to the amazing research and support from Crohn’s and Colitis UK and the NHS these medications exist.”

As a result, Matt says he has been able to live a very good and relatively normal life.

He said, “It’s now time for me to give some thing back.

“I have recently been able to take up running which I absolutely love.

“I have decided to do the Vitality London 10000 in May to try and raise some funds for the charity.”

Matt is now appealing for sponsors ahead of the run.

He said, “If everyone could help me and donate a few pounds to get closer to my target I will be very grateful.”

Donate at www.justgiving.com