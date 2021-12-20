‘You’re not alone this Christmas,’ - domestic abuse message after Wealden arrests

A police spokesperson said a number of people were arrested on Saturday and Sunday (December 18-19) for offences including controlling/coercive behaviour, burglary, being wanted on warrant and drink-driving.

The spokesperson said, “Domestic abuse can affect anyone regardless of ethnicity, age, gender, sexuality or social background; and we often see an increase in reports of domestic abuse over the Christmas and New Year period.

“If you are suffering from physical, sexual, psychological or financial abuse, or are being threatened, intimidated or stalked by a current or previous partner or close family member, it’s likely you’re a victim of domestic abuse.

Sussex Police. Picture from Glew-Deval Jeremy SUS-211003-192626001

“You’re not to blame for what’s happening. You’re not alone this Christmas - support is out there.”