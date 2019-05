Police are investigating after a young woman was punched in the face in an Eastbourne nightclub.

Officers received a report a 19-year-old was assaulted in Cameo on Saturday night (April 27).

She had been punched by a man on the dancefloor of the club in Langney Road at around 11.30pm.

Any witnesses are asked to contact police online quoting serial 131 of 28/4.