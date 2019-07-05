Woman held at Gatwick Airport on ‘terrorism offences’

A 40-year-old woman was arrested at Gatwick Airport yesterday, counter terrorism police said.

The Swedish national was arrested on Thursday, July 4, on suspicion of commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

The woman was stopped by officers around 2pm under schedule seven of the Terrorism Act 2000 after arriving on a flight from Italy according to Counter Terrorism Policing South East.

She was detained and remains in police custody, the spokesman added.

Officers said enquiries were ongoing.

Read more: Village playground is set for redevelopment

Read more: Horsham Funday Sunday takes aim at single use plastics

Read more: Couple lock themselves in bathroom during terror raid on Sussex pub