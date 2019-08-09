Woman forced to the ground in Eastbourne robbery ‘ordeal’

A woman was attacked by a stranger from behind and forced to the ground in a robbery on an Eastbourne street.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident involving the victim, a local woman in her 50s, in Wellesley Road at about 9.55pm on Monday (August 5).

Officers said the woman engaged in conversation with an unknown man.

Sussex Police said, “After a short while she continued on her journey alone, then the man came from behind and forced her to the floor.

“During the ordeal, he stole her Galaxy S6 mobile and a quantity of cash.”

Police said members of the public went to the victim’s aid before officers arrived on scene.

The suspect made off towards Susans Road. He is described by police as white, of medium build, aged in his 20s, with a round face and styled dark brown hair. He spoke with a foreign accent, police said.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw what happened – particularly the members of the public who stopped to help – to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1601 of 05/08.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.