Wealden residents warned about covid scams

The warning comes amid this year’s Scams Awareness Fortnight and the MP is encouraging constituents to report any suspicious activity to police or local authorities.

Scam Awareness Fortnight is taking place until June 28 and aims to raise awareness of the scams that have emerged as a result of the pandemic

Advice on how to spot and report a scam is also being offered.

Nus Ghani. SUS-190201-103526001

Ms Ghani said, “The pandemic has made everyone more vulnerable to fall victim to a scam and scammers are taking advantage of this, so it’s vital people have the knowledge and tools they need to protect themselves.

“I’m working with local police and local authorities to help raise awareness about fraudulent activity and encouraging others to take a stand to help stop scammers.

“Having met with victims of fraud, I know that one of the problems we face in tackling scams is that many are embarrassed about coming forward.

“They absolutely should not be as scams can happen to anyone.

“I encourage victims to speak up and ensure these crimes are reported, perpetrators are brought to justice, and others are protected from falling victim in the future.“

For more guidance, you can call the Citizens Advice consumer service on 0808 223 1133 or visit their website.