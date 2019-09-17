Watch Sussex armed robber 'flee in panic' after dad and daughter, 11, pelt him with groceries

An armed robber fled empty-handed from a shop in Sussex last night after a father and his 11-year-old daughter managed to scare him off by throwing groceries at him.

The robber walked into the Express Supermarket in Newlands Road, Worthing, in West Sussex, at shortly before 10pm yesterday and pulled out a knife, according to police.

Police have released this CCTV footage in an attempt to identify the suspect. Photo: Sussex Police

He demanded the member of staff empty the till - but a man and his daughter, who were shopping in the store, intervened by throwing two bottles of squash and a loaf of bread at him, police said.

After one last unsuccessful attempt to grab money from the till, he fled empty handed out of the shop, confirmed police.

No one was harmed in the incident.

Detective Constable Noel Simmonds said: "I cannot praise enough the bravery of the father and daughter who intervened in this knifepoint attempted robbery.

“There are considerable risks anytime a knife is used or brandished and whilst it is tempting to just view the spectacle of an armed robber fleeing in panic from a young girl, if the suspect is not caught he may try again and next time someone could be seriously hurt.

"We need to identify the suspect as quickly as possible so we are asking people to view the CCTV footage and stills and to please get in touch with us if you know who this is or have any information about the incident."

Police describe the suspect as white, slim and about 5ft 8ft.

He was wearing a green Nike hooded jacket with the hood up, a black baseball cap, blue jeans and green Adidas POD trainers. He had a scarf covering his face and was also wearing gloves.

Anyone who can assist police should report online or call 101 quoting serial 1520 of 16/09.

