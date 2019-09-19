Warning over ‘cowboy builders’ in Polegate

Polegate residents are being warned of ‘cowboy builders’ and rogue traders operating in the town.

Police are telling people to be vigilant after an incident in the Pevensey Road area, according to the town council.

Polegate council says workers refused to complete work which had already been paid for.

A spokesperson said, “If you receive an unsolicited visit offering to do building work, be aware they may not be legitimate.

“Please be vigilant and report any such visits to trading standards / police on 101.”

Read more: Dispute sparked between two high street retailers in Eastbourne

Resident calls to end the ‘blackout’ on Eastbourne seafront