Warning after fake £50 notes used in Lewes and Seaford

Police are warning people to check notes carefully after three men used fake £50 notes in Seaford and Lewes within 40 minutes of one another on Wednesday night (Jaunuary 16).

Officers said they bought small items with the notes and left with the change.

Police news

The first incident was at 7.30pm at a pub in Dane Road, Seaford, confirmed a spokesman.

The second took place at a takeaway on Sutton Park Road, also in Seaford, at 7.40pm and the third at 8.05pm at the Tesco store in Brooks Road, Lewes, the spokesman said.

Police described all the men as in their early 20s, slim and possibly with European or Irish accents.

People are being warned to be vigilant and check notes carefully.

Anyone with information, contact police online quoting serial 1163 of 16/01.

