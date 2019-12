A man wanted by police could be in the Eastbourne area.

Paul Hicks, who also goes by the name Derrick Matthews, is wanted on recall to prison.

The 60-year-old white man is described as 5ft 9ins, of medium build, with grey hair, and is known to have links to Eastbourne.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 1568 of 22/11.