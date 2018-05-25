Vandalism to bus shelters in Eastbourne

Police in Eastbourne are investigating damage to bus shelters in the Sovereign Harbour area of the town in which frames and transparent panels were left smashed and broken.

A police spokesman said: “The vandalism is thought to have occurred between 3pm on Friday, May 18 and 9am the next morning.

“Shelters affected included one in Pacific Drive, opposite the throughway to Solomons Close, and another at the junction of Pacific Drive and Tasmania Way.

“House-to-house enquiries have been made in the area and extra patrols deployed in a bid to trace the offenders, who caused several hundred pounds’ damage.”

Anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious, or who may have other information, is asked to contact police online or phone 101, quoting serial 361 of 19/05.

Alternatively, please contact the Crimestoppers website or call the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.