Valerie Graves: Man appears in court over Sussex murder

A man charged with the murder of Valerie Graves in Sussex has appeared in court, police said.

Romanian national Cristian Sabou, 27, was arrested for the murder in Romania on a European Arrest Warrant and was extradited to the UK yesterday (July 19).

Valerie Graves. Picture: Sussex Police

He appeared before Brighton magistrates today (July 20), Sussex Police said, and was remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday (July 23).

Valerie, a 55-year-old mother and grandmother, was found dead in the bedroom of the house she was was looking after in Smugglers Lane, Bosham, on December 30, 2013.

She had been staying at the property while the owners were away over the Christmas period.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Media and public are reminded that proceedings are active and therefore no comment on or opinion about the case should be published or broadcast, in news or social media, at this time."

