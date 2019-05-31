Upset as second charity tin stolen from Eastbourne nursery

The owner of a Willingdon business says she is “disgusted” after a second charity box theft in months.

Sue Dunlop of Chalk Farm Nursery in Coopers Hill says the box, which was raising money for the Children with Cancer Fund in Polegate, was stolen on Saturday morning (May 25).

It had been almost full, holding potentially £100 in donations.

“I’m really disgusted,” said Sue, “It was at the till area chained to the post. We were really busy that day. They obviously cut the rope and just took it.

“I was going to phone the charity and ask them to collect it, and realised it wasn’t there.

“I really don’t know when they did it but they must have picked their moment.”

It is the second time this year a charity box has been stolen from the nursery, with the last happening in January. A poppy tin collecting money for the Royal British Legion was also taken in November.

Sue said, “The fact that it’s Children for Cancer ... it’s very sick really.

“We try to trust people. We are only a small business. There’s a lot of local people that support us.

“Then this sort of thing happens and you don’t know what to think really.”

But Sue, who manages the business with her husband Graeme, said,“I want to say thank you to everybody who has donated.

“One very nice customer I mentioned the theft to gave me £20 to put in the next one.

“We will try and do everything in our power to prevent it happening again. We don’t want to stop collecting for people.”

If you have any information about the stolen charity box, contact police on 101 or visit: sussex.police.uk

Children with Cancer Fund grants wishes to children who have had cancer and their families. Visit childrenwithcancerfund.org.uk