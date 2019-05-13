UPDATE: Police investigate town centre fire

Police are investigating after arsonists struck in the town centre yesterday (Monday).

Residents living in Pevensey Road had to be evacuated after a small fire broke out in the early hours.

A spokesperson at sussex Police said, “Shortly before 1.30am on Monday (May 13) police and fire attended an unoccupied flat in Pevensey Road, Eastbourne, following a report of fumes escaping from the building. Nearby properties were briefly evacuated as a precaution. It appeared a plastic bath had been on fire and was smouldering. No one was hurt. The cause is currently being investigated.”

A spokesperson at East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said, “At 1.35 this morning (May 13) two appliances were sent to Pevensey Road in Eastbourne due to a small fire inside a property, which was out on arrival.”

Police are investigating.

Photo by Dave Spinolli.