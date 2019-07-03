UPDATE: Arrests after incident on Eastbourne seafront

Police are investigating after two men were assaulted during the early hours of Wednesday (July 3) on Eastbourne seafront.

One aged 30 and the other 38, have told Sussex Police they were attacked at around 3.45am after being approached by a group of men and women, whose BMW car had apparently broken down nearby.

The alleged attack happened in Royal Parade close to the junction with Cambridge Road.

Police say the older man suffered head and facial injuries and was taken to Eastbourne District General Hospital.

A man and two women have been arrested on suspicion of wounding, and two men have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. Police say all are from the East London area.

Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious can contact police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 140 of 03/07.