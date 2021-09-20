Two people arrested in Eastbourne in connection with a burglary

Two arrests have been made after a burglary in Eastbourne.

Police said they arrested two people following patrols in Etchingham Road and Biddenden Close ‘just a few hours’ after the incident had taken place on Saturday, September 11.

The patrol was part of Operation Blitz – which targets anti-social behaviour in the town on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Sussex Police SUS-211002-094135001

Police said they also focussed on areas around Devonshire Park, Jevington Gardens, Shinewater, Motcombe Park and Princes Park.

Residents can call 07785 372050 between 6pm-12am to report anti-social behaviour directly to officers on the ground on Fridays and Saturdays.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Our efforts over this weekend are part of our new approach to our anti-social behaviour patrols, and we welcome reports from residents about concerns in their areas.

“These reports should be made via our website so that we can ensure we are focusing our attention where we are needed most.

“This number does not change each week, keep a note of it if you need to contact us.