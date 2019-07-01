Two people arrested after Hampden Park armed police incident

Two people have been arrested after armed police were called to an incident in Hampden Park.

Police attended a property in Faygate Road, Eastbourne, just before 11pm on Saturday (June 29) following concerns for a man inside a property.

Police on scene in Argyll Court, Hampden Park. Photo by Dan Jessup

Police said officers attended and negotiated with the man and he came out of the property just before 7.50pm on Sunday (June 30).

A police spokesman said: “A 29-year-old man from Mitcham, London, was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm. As of 4.30pm on Monday (July 1) he remains in custody and enquiries are ongoing.

“A woman was arrested for obstructing officers at the scene and has been charged. Prianna Cheema, 24, a student, of Faygate Road, Eastbourne has been charged with obstructing/resisting a constable in execution of their duty and using threatening/abusive /insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment/alarm or distress. She appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on July 1.”

