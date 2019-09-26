Two men charged after drugs raid in Eastbourne hotel

Two men have been charged with drug offences following a police search in an Eastbourne hotel room.

Officers were sent to the hotel in Carlisle Road on Thursday (September 19) following reports of two men acting suspiciously.

Eastbourne raises Thomas Cook scam in Parliament

They searched the room and discovered a large quantity of drugs and drug paraphernalia which was seized and two men were detained.

Sussex Police said Klajdi Pllumbi, 24, and Anri Allgjata, 23, both of no fixed address, were charged with possession with intent to supply a Class A drug (cocaine).

Allgjata was further charged with possession or the control of identity documents with intent.

Both men pleaded not guilty, were remanded on police bail, and will appear at Lewes Crown Court on October 21.

Burglars smash their way into Eastbourne shop with sledgehammer