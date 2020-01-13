Two ‘brutal’ life-threatening attacks on Portuguese men in Eastbourne in space of months

Police are not linking two brutal attacks on Portuguese men in Eastbourne in the space of months.

Two young men from Madeira are fighting for their lives after two separate incidents in the town – in October last year and January this year.

Scene of Crime Officers in St James Road following the first attack, photo by Dan Jessup

The most recent assault saw a 20-year-old beaten close to death in Priory Lane on Sunday, January 5.

He has been placed in an induced coma after suffering serious head and torso injuries in the incident, which happened at about 8.20am that day.

Portuguese news outlet dnoticas.pt says the young man is from Madeira and called it a “barbarous assault”.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw what happened to come forward, and said it was a “violent but isolated” incident between people that may have known each other.

Dan Jessup

You can report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Catton.

Three months previously, on October 8, another migrant from Madeira was “brutally beaten” by a group of 15 people while on his way to a supermarket with his girlfriend in St James’ Road.

The 25-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries in the “vicious” assault, police said, which happened at the junction with Seaside Road at about 5.30pm. He remains in hospital.

At the time, Detective Inspector Neil Bates said, “This was a vicious attack in broad daylight at a time when there were a lot of people around.

“We want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or any events leading up to it. We do have a number of suspects who are being actively sought, but I would urge anyone with information, no matter how incidental they may think that to be, to contact us as soon as possible.”

You can report online or call 101 quoting Operation Netherby.

Meanwhile, an appeal was launched by police in December after a Portuguese-themed cafe in Seaside Road suffered extensive damage after seven vandal attacks.

The suspects were described by police as young males with hooded tops covering their faces.

Sussex Police said no link is being made “at present” between the two assaults, and has not commented further.

See our initial stories: Man in coma after violent Eastbourne attack

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after ‘vicious’ attack

Appeal after repeated damage to Eastbourne cafe