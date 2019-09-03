Trainee solicitor from Eastbourne pleads guilty to multiple counts of rape

A trainee solicitor from Eastbourne has pleaded guilty to rape and kidnap after attacking two women on the same night.

Wilfred Marodza of Kingston Road, pleaded guilty at Inner London Crown Court on Monday (September 2) to four counts of rape, one count of kidnap in relation to a second incident, and one count of committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence.

Wilfrid Marodza, from Eastbourne. Photo provided by police

The 28-year-old pleaded not guilty to one count of kidnap in relation to the first incident. This was left to lie on file. He will be sentenced on Friday, October 11.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Jonny Norman said, “These two young women were subjected to ordeals no person should ever have to endure. Marodza is a dangerous predator whose actions left both victims in fear of their lives.

“Marodza will now, I hope, face a substantial amount of time behind bars.”

The court heard in the first incident the victim, a 21-year-old woman, was walking home on Great Dover Street in Southwark at around 2.30am on July 20 after a night out.

She was approached from behind by an unknown male and marched to a nearby wooded area, where she was threatened and raped multiple times.

The victim managed to escape and ran, fearing for her life, to a nearby street. A passing motorist stopped and the suspect claimed they were having a domestic argument, police said.

The victim got into the motorist’s car and was taken to a local police station.

Police said she was “so traumatised and desperate to get to safety” that she ran into an adjacent fast food restaurant, where staff called police.

Just an hour later, a 25-year-old woman was waiting at a bus stop in Borough High Street.

A man approached her and began speaking to her offering to escort her to a nearby cab office.

The victim began walking with the man before he grabbed her and pulled her into a side street, where he threatened the victim to do as she was told. He pushed her to the ground before she managed to scream, and the suspect fled.

Officers from the South Central Command Unit launched an immediate investigation, and Marodza was identified and arrested that same day.

He was charged on Wednesday, July 24, and remanded in custody.

Mobile phone and CCTV evidence linked him to the offences. Police said he answered “no comment” during interviews for both offences.

DC Norman said, “I would like to thank the investigative team who worked tirelessly to track and arrest Marodza. Most importantly I would like to thank the victims, whose bravery and courage in supporting our investigation has been instrumental.

“I hope that, in time, this will allow them some form of closure and that they can begin to move on with their lives.”