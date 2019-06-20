Trail of destruction left at Jevington cricket club site

Police are investigating after arsonists struck at a village cricket club.

The newly renovated tea room at Jevington Cricket Club on Jevington Road was burned down and the changing rooms broken into.

Jevington Cricket Clubhouse burnt to the ground (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190620-081312008

The incident happened in the early hours of Monday June 17 and officers are appealing for witnesses.

Club president Ollie Cater said officials were informed on Monday afternoon and it was devastating news.

He said, “The club has been going since the end of the war, certainly since 1945.

“The tea rooms had just been renovated and there is nothing left. Everything inside has been destroyed, tables chairs, crockery, cutlery. The new changing rooms are alright by the old changing room was broken into and a mower stolen.”

Mr Cater said Willingdon Cricket Club uses the grounds along with stoolball clubs from the British Queen pub and Jevington.

An appeal has been launched to help get the club facilities back up and running.

Hamish Russell at Sussex Cricket said, “The ground is used by the local cricket club, by Willingdon Cricket Club and the local community. The building itself was not old and has only recently been renovated. The club’s mower has been stolen as have all the contents of the Pavilion obviously gone in the fire.

“Thankfully the brand new change rooms have been left alone. If anyone in the local cricket community is able to assist the club in anyway specifically in the immediate days ahead please do to get in touch.

“Obviously some help finding machinery to assist with getting wickets ready would be appreciated as would donations of bits and pieces needed to run cricket matches such as plates and mugs etc.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sussex Police quoting incident number 47190097482